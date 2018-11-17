Tutor Perini (TPC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.57.

Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 290,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,431. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $874.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $654,737.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 27,375 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $554,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,205,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 70,763 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,157,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,831 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,811,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,868,000 after acquiring an additional 182,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,504,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 199,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

