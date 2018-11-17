Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 136,610 International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of International Game Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,240,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $22,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 792.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 571,127 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 428.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 390,772 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $4,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

