Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.93 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 152.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 144.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $96.61 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.66.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

