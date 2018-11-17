Twitter Inc (TWTR) Director Evan Clark Williams Sells 682,242 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $22,636,789.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,388,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,063,395.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Evan Clark Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $19,600,812.66.

On Thursday, October 11th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $18,556,982.40.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $19,675,859.28.

On Thursday, September 13th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $20,474,082.42.

On Thursday, August 30th, Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $24,185,478.90.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,856,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153,060. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twitter by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,400,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $296,012,000 after buying an additional 1,616,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Twitter by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,336,000 after buying an additional 3,084,415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Twitter by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,011,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $171,083,000 after buying an additional 1,804,706 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,123,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,365,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,010,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $114,153,000 after buying an additional 1,298,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

