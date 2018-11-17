Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

TWO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of TWO opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.10 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $50,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 89,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 32.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

