U and I Group’s (UAI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of LON UAI opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Wednesday. U and I Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.15 ($2.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £129,000 ($168,561.35).

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

