UBS Group Analysts Give Wirecard (WDI) a €220.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report published on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €196.91 ($228.97).

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €147.80 ($171.86) on Wednesday. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 12-month high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

