UBS Group Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for Uniper (UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €28.50 ($33.14) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €26.20 ($30.47) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.19 ($28.13).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €26.02 ($30.26) on Thursday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 12 month high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

