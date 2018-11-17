UBS Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Osram Licht (OSR)

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.31 ($52.69).

Shares of OSR stock opened at €33.41 ($38.85) on Tuesday. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

