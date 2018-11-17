UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (PMMAF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $520.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 218. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 12-month low of $381.40 and a 12-month high of $616.27.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, running and training, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to authorized independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

