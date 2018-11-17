UGI’s (UGI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

UGI (NYSE:UGI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corporation fulfills its propane requirement from a limited number of suppliers with fixed-price contracts and any disruption in the supply of propane will affect its business and profitability. Also, rising interest rate is a headwind as it would raise the cost of procuring funds. The company focuses on construction of new pipeline and gathering systems to expand its midstream asset business, which are exposed to several regulatory and environmental uncertainties. In the past 12 months, shares of UGI Corporation have outperformed its industry. The company is poised to benefit from long-term investment plans, aimed at strengthening its existing businesses and expand its presence in the global markets. Also, several acquisitions and mergers completed by UGI Corporation are accretive to earnings.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 846,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,266. UGI has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $999,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of UGI by 39.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of UGI by 21.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $14,289,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

