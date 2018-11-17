Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.92.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $313.56 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $321.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total value of $552,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,253.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,933,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,682,000 after purchasing an additional 336,985 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,924,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,932,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,847,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

