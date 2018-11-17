Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.95.

Shares of RARE opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $334,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,747,319. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

