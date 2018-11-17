Uniqure (QURE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Uniqure’s FY2018 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 target price on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $31.84. 897,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,237. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.03. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 725.04% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,553,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,402,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,694,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,659,000 after buying an additional 526,283 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,091,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.0% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 605,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

