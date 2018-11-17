United Bank Acquires 808 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

United Bank grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Barclays began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.09.

Shares of V opened at $140.18 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

