United Technologies Co. (UTX) Position Trimmed by Chesapeake Asset Management LLC

Chesapeake Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 3.4% of Chesapeake Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,461,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,308,428,000 after acquiring an additional 707,417 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 7,600,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,228,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in United Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,539 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,400,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,490,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,463,000 after acquiring an additional 402,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

