United Utilities Group (UU) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

UU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 782 ($10.22) to GBX 733 ($9.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 816.56 ($10.67).

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 738.20 ($9.65) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 648.60 ($8.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,078 ($14.09).

In other news, insider Steven Fraser sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.89), for a total value of £47,205.60 ($61,682.48). Also, insider Russ Houlden sold 44,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total value of £322,769.72 ($421,755.81).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

