UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) is Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $271.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $278.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

