Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Stake Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 18,269.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 59.0% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,173,000 after buying an additional 1,008,156 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $50,202,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $891,205.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

