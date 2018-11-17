US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,090 Shares of Textron Inc. (TXT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $774,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $7,353,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 49.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Textron by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $56.60 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.27%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “$66.52” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

