US Bancorp DE Sells 1,323 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in MSA Safety by 38.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 263,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,281,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in MSA Safety by 62.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 133,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.19. MSA Safety Inc has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.53 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $168,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,147. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,126,654.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,718.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/us-bancorp-de-sells-1323-shares-of-msa-safety-inc-msa.html.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.