US Bancorp DE Sells 1,436 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,803,000 after acquiring an additional 189,861 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 554,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 80,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,182 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 310,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 378,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $2,757,896.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,721 shares of company stock valued at $21,912,292. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.61 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 5.71.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

