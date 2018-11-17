US Ecology (ECOL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of US Ecology from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of US Ecology from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Ecology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.51. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other US Ecology news, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Simon G. Bell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,412.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,483. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

