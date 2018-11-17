Vaccinex (VCNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCNX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VCNX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. 836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584. Vaccinex has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.00.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $124,000.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

