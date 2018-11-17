ValuEngine Downgrades CF Industries (CF) to Buy

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cowen increased their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.52.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -188.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). CF Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $51,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,276.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

