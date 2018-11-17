ValuEngine Downgrades Seacor (CKH) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Seacor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Seacor alerts:

Shares of CKH opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Seacor has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $220.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Fabrikant sold 51,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,581,372.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,740,508.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacor by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,741 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Seacor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seacor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,321,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.