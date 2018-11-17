ValuEngine Upgrades Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) to “Hold”

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of BKHYY opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. Bank Hapoalim has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $997.93 million for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

