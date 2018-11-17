ValuEngine Upgrades PC Tel (PCTI) to Buy

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCTI. Lake Street Capital lowered PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley raised PC Tel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.30 on Thursday. PC Tel has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.22.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). PC Tel had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Tel will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 54,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,866,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

