ValuEngine Upgrades Post (POST) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on POST. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 target price on Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of POST traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.05. 1,684,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.03.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,773,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,582,000 after acquiring an additional 267,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Post by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after acquiring an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

