Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,085,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 641,365 shares.The stock last traded at $183.03 and had previously closed at $178.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

