Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Position Lifted by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 345,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $148.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $137.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb-position-lifted-by-ntv-asset-management-llc.html.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.