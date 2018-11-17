Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $57,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $129.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

