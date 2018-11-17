Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 133.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.41 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

