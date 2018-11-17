Vault Coin (VLTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,692.00

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Vault Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vault Coin has a market capitalization of $1,692.00 and $5.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vault Coin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vault Coin

VLTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vault Coin

Vault Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

