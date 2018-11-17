Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $915.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report sales of $915.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $914.62 million. Ventas reported sales of $895.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ventas has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ventas by 121.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,978,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,831 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 101.5% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,849 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,767,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,848,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

