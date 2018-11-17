Vericel Corp (VCEL) Receives $16.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In related news, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 75,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 9,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $108,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,770 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 131,161 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 531.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 446,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 375,654 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 272,995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 748,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.23 million, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vericel has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

