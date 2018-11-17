Verisign (VRSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “VeriSign’s third-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues increased year over year due to higher domain name registrations. Increased gross additions from North America and China-based registrars primarily drove new domain name registrations for .com and .net. Additionally, the company announced that it will sell customer contracts of its Security Services business to NeuStar to focus on its core operations, which is a positive. Management noted that third-quarter 2018 renewal rate is expected to be 75%. Further, VeriSign raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2018. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the negative impact of search engine adjustments on domain monetization remains a significant headwind.”

VRSN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.75. 682,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,215. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,633,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,366,000 after buying an additional 172,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,037,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,893,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the 3rd quarter valued at $991,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,883,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after buying an additional 154,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

