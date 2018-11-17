Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $69,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $362,858.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,823.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $2,154,193.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,981 shares of company stock valued at $36,189,447 over the last 90 days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.60 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

