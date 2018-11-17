Vezt (VZT) One Day Volume Tops $280.00

Vezt (CURRENCY:VZT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Vezt has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Vezt has a market cap of $1.97 million and $280.00 worth of Vezt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vezt token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008704 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001013 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Vezt Token Profile

VZT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Vezt’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,453,710 tokens. Vezt’s official message board is medium.com/@vezt. Vezt’s official Twitter account is @veztinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vezt’s official website is vezt.co.

Vezt Token Trading

Vezt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vezt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vezt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vezt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

