VF Corp (VFC) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of VF worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $165,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of VFC opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

In other news, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,332,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $2,741,092.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,478,371. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

