Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Viacom has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $40.64.

Get Viacom alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Viacom by 23.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the third quarter worth about $325,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIA shares. B. Riley raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Viacom (VIA) Announces Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/viacom-via-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.