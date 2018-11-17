Viacom (VIA) Announces Earnings Results

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%.
Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Viacom has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $40.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Viacom by 23.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom during the third quarter worth about $325,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on VIA shares. B. Riley raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.
About Viacom
Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.
