Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 203,128 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 245.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,128 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at about $346,422,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,421,098,000 after buying an additional 4,304,522 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at about $100,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,666,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 732.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 553,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 486,685 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBT opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $141,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

