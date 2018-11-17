Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.71 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,912 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $89.09 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $132,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $832,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

