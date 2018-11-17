Vincent A. Forlenza Sells 16,866 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $4,007,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BDX opened at $246.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $209.91 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/vincent-a-forlenza-sells-16866-shares-of-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx-stock.html.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.