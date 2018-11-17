Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 9,100 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 122.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $312,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $953,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,776,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $3,725,140 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Universal Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $206.16 million for the quarter.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

