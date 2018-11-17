VirtualCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (VC)

VirtualCoin (CURRENCY:VC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One VirtualCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VirtualCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. VirtualCoin has a market cap of $120,251.00 and $0.00 worth of VirtualCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualCoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VirtualCoin Coin Profile

VirtualCoin (VC) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2018. VirtualCoin’s total supply is 10,064,287 coins. VirtualCoin’s official Twitter account is @PRVirtualCoin.

VirtualCoin Coin Trading

VirtualCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.