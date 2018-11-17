Vivendi (VIV) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report published on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a €26.20 ($30.47) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.00 ($29.07).

Shares of EPA:VIV traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting €21.72 ($25.26). 7,930,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

