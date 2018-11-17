Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €195.00 by Citigroup

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €195.00 ($226.74) target price by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOW3. Independent Research set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BNP Paribas set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays set a €206.00 ($239.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €192.16 ($223.44).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €143.92 ($167.35) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 52-week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

