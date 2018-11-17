Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Cut by Bank OZK

Bank OZK cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $1,761,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $14,408,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $265,661,000. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 286,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $27,577,901.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $649,010,938.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $190,186,616.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,030,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,604,734 shares of company stock valued at $917,811,416. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stephens set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.13.

Walmart stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/walmart-inc-wmt-position-cut-by-bank-ozk.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.