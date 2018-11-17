Walt Disney Co (DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $15.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.08 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $60.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.04 billion to $60.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.48 billion to $64.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.54.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Gruss & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $285,960,000 after buying an additional 107,913 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 20,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,124,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,438. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

